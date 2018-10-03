Kanada-Ya Islington

There’s an adorable comic on Kanada-Ya’s website that tells the story of its owner, Kanada-San, and his famous tonkotsu ramen. A former cyclist, he got injured, quit his job, went to ramen school and ended up creating one of Japan’s best bowls. Someone tried to steal his recipe, so he moved his ramen shop – with his 18-hour chashu (barbecued pork) bone broth, nori, secret sauce and hand-pulled noodles – to London.

This Islington location of Kanada-Ya is the third on our side of the world, and while the decor is a bit bare and food court-like (three Ed Sheeran songs played while I was there), the ramen, true to form, was delicious. The famous tonkotsu broth was creamy, and deep, but at the same time miraculously light, with thin slices of pork belly that fell apart as soon as they were gently poked with a chopstick, and some spring onions for an aromatic hit. A chashu-cured egg was a jammy addition to the bowl, well worthy of its £2 price tag. The Japanese-Sichuan ‘gekikara’ ramen, with its crumbles of spicy minced pork belly, was, again, delicious. Though the depth of the broth’s flavour was slightly lost in the spiciness of it all, it was lovely and creamy, and there were little pools of bright red chilli oil swimming on top – a sight to make you truly happy.

You can choose the hardness of your noodles here: go ‘hard’, as Kanada-Ya also recommends, because it gives the dish texture. A few sides were lovely – rice and delicious shredded pork belly, then some crisp-edged karaage chicken – but the ramen is fairly filling, so only order them if you’re really hungry. Arigato, Kanada-San, for bringing your delicious ramen to London. I owe my thanks to the person who tried to steal your recipe.