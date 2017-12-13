Mandira – a cute, clean spot on the far eastern end of Covent Garden’s Long Acre – bills itself as ‘London’s first fresh yoghurt bar’. It’s a slightly bizarre concept, but not a bad one, and most of the menu is indeed based around tubs of yoghurt, embellished with either sweet or savoury toppings.
Being lunchtime, I ditched the fruit, nuts, honey and herbs of the sweets and plumped straight for the savoury. A bowl topped with hummus and za’atar was over salty, and the texture – smooth yoghurt + slightly grainy chickpeas and a sprinkling of sumac – was odd, though by no means awful. Far better was a bowl strewn with good-quality smoked salmon, dill and excellent olive oil (an amazing bagel filling without the bread, basically); and then one topped with smokey aubergine purée, sharp cherry toms and nicely punchy chilli pepper.
The only problem was that none of this felt like a meal, per se: even with (or perhaps because of) a bag of tangy, oily bread chips, it all screamed ‘upmarket dinner party dips’ rather than lunch. Lucky, then, that Mandira also does an ace line in simit bagels: skinny, chewy Turkish breads best filled with mild kasseri goat’s cheese and Turkish-style cured beef (one of the best sandwiches I’ve had in eons and a steal at a fiver). Get one of those and demote those yoghurt bowls to dipping duty and you’ll be pleased as punch.
Venue name:
|Mandira
Contact:
Address:
|
78b Long Acre
London
WC2E 9NG
Transport:
|Tube: Covent Garden
Price:
|Lunch for two with soft drinks (no service): around £20.
Menu:
|View Menu
|Do you own this business?
Featured
Traveling from Iceland and staying in Covent Garden with my 13y old daughter for a few days as she's dancing at Pinapple Studio. We were looking for a good breakfast that would keep her full and packed with good energy. We came across Mandira and it was exactly what we where looking for. Their sweet bowls are AMAZING! We've already been there 2 mornings in a row and will be going there again.
Highly recommended if you are looking for something healthy but yet delicious!
Very friendly staff too.
Featured
Stopped in here while shopping in Covent Garden, I stopped in for a quick snack. I was delighted to see a great range of healthy and delicious food, specifically the Sweet and Savoury Greek yoghurt Bowls with toppings that O would have never thought could be paired together that worked so well! This is definitely going to be my favourite venue to visit whenever I am in Covent Garden area.