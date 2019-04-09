Vinegar Yard

A new venture from the people who brought us buzzing Flat Iron Square, London Bridge’s latest food and arty hotspot is stuffed with design installations (including a train carriage on the roof), ethical pop-up shops, vintage clothing and, of course, street-food vendors. Among the headliners are Baba G’s Indian ‘pachos’ and ‘naanwiches’ (fresh from winning Million Pound Menu), Nanny Bill’s burgers and Up in My Grill’s great steaks, although others in the mix include Sugo (filled ciabattas) and Turnip (a fruit and veg stall from Borough Market that plans to whip up risottos and juices). Drinkers get their fill too, with coffee from The Gentleman’s Baristas and booze (including London-brewed craft beers) from the venue’s open-air bar. Don’t worry, there’s a big indoor area if the weather doesn’t play ball. Open every day, 9am-11pm.