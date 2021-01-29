The new Valentine’s range from florists Pulbrook & Gould looks incredible

Hey we’re not bold enough to claim that it’s a truth universally acknowledged, but Pulbrook & Gould’s new Valentine’s range sure looks neat to us. Well, when a florist of serious expertise and renown uses one of literature’s finest works as inspiration, what else do you expect? Really, it does look pretty spectacular.

The inspo

It’s been put together by the company’s Creative Lead, Sophie Baptiste, and it harks back to a Regency period where the language of flower arrangement was quite the thing. The new range not only speaks to the grandeur of the age, but borrows directly from the book, with bouquets named after key characters and locations. We’re talking The Darcy (a red bouquet), The Lydia (a posy in a vase), The Pemberley (a white bouquet) and The Jane (a pink bouquet).

You’re in good hands

And if you don’t know much about Pulbrook & Gould? Allow us to enlighten you. First up, they’ve got some pretty serious pedigree. Established in 1956, this London florist has form for supplying some very illustrious names and occasions, including royal weddings and five-star hotels. Swanky. Its team today boasts some of the most experienced and highly qualified florists in the business, with traditional methods used to create perfect bundles of flowery joy every time.

Send something special

And if you want them to help you out with something stunning on the big day? Well they’ll be taking orders every day in the lead up to Valentine’s Day, with local and nationwide delivery available. And if you’re in central London and you’ve totally screwed up? They’re offering same-day delivery on the 14th itself, subject to availability of course. Which is great and all but probably best to get it all sorted nice and early, eh champ?

And some more good news

Now then, because the team at Pulbrook & Gould like you, they want to offer you a ten percent discount on all Valentine’s orders over £100. All you need to do is head to www.pulbrookandgould.co.uk and use the code ‘TIMEOUT’ at checkout (valid from Feb 1-13). And if you’re on Instagram? Give them a follow at @pulbrookandgould and you might just find yourself in with a chance of winning a Valentine’s bouquet for free. How utterly pleasant. Lovely stuff.

You can check out the range below but if you want to head straight to the site to get involved? Head to www.pulbrookandgould.co.uk