Alex Edelman: Just for Us

Time Out says

Ultra-sharp US comic and raconteur Alex Edelman bags a lengthy run at the Menier with his wildly acclaimed latest show in which he mixes more traditional stand-up material with a true-life account of how the Jewish performer infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in New York City. The show is directed by Adam Brace, whose recent hits include Liz Kingsman’s ‘One Woman Show’ and Haley McGee’s ‘Age is a Feeling’.