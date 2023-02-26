London
Alex Edelman: Just for Us

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Menier Chocolate Factory, Southwark
Alex Edelman in Just for Us
Photograph: Courtesy Monique CarboniJust for Us
Jewish comic Alex Edelman talks about the time he infiltrated a group of white nationalists in this acclaimed show

Ultra-sharp US comic and raconteur Alex Edelman bags a lengthy run at the Menier with his wildly acclaimed latest show in which he mixes more traditional stand-up material with a true-life account of how the Jewish performer infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in New York City. The show is directed by Adam Brace, whose recent hits include Liz Kingsman’s ‘One Woman Show’ and Haley McGee’s ‘Age is a Feeling’.

Address:
Menier Chocolate Factory
53 Southwark St
London
SE1 1RU
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/menier-chocolate-factory
Tube: London Bridge
£32.50-£39.50, £29.50 concs. Runs 1hr 15min

