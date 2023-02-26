Ultra-sharp US comic and raconteur Alex Edelman bags a lengthy run at the Menier with his wildly acclaimed latest show in which he mixes more traditional stand-up material with a true-life account of how the Jewish performer infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in New York City. The show is directed by Adam Brace, whose recent hits include Liz Kingsman’s ‘One Woman Show’ and Haley McGee’s ‘Age is a Feeling’.
Alex Edelman: Just for Us
Time Out says
Jewish comic Alex Edelman talks about the time he infiltrated a group of white nationalists in this acclaimed show
Details
- Address:
- Menier Chocolate Factory
- 53 Southwark St
- London
- SE1 1RU
- Transport:
- Tube: London Bridge
- Price:
- £32.50-£39.50, £29.50 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
Dates and times
