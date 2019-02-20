Avalanche: A Love Story

Theatre, Drama Barbican Centre , Barbican Saturday April 27 2019 - Sunday May 12 2019
Avalanche: A Love Story, Maxine Peake
© Pip Maxine Peake

Maxine Peake stars in Julia Leigh's adaptation of her own IVF industry expose

Maxine Peake is the heavyweight star of this stage adaptation of Julia Leigh’s memoir about her painful experiences of the IVF industry, which forms the centrepiece of the ambitious Fertility Fest festival – the world's first arts festival dedicated to fertility, infertility, reproductive science and modern families. Leigh adapts her own novel, which is directed by Anne-Louise Sarks.

Posted:

Venue name: Barbican Centre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020-76388891
Address: Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Transport: Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price: £16-£60. Runs 1hr 30min (no interval)
Static map showing venue location
