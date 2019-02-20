Avalanche: A Love Story
Maxine Peake stars in Julia Leigh's adaptation of her own IVF industry expose
Maxine Peake is the heavyweight star of this stage adaptation of Julia Leigh’s memoir about her painful experiences of the IVF industry, which forms the centrepiece of the ambitious Fertility Fest festival – the world's first arts festival dedicated to fertility, infertility, reproductive science and modern families. Leigh adapts her own novel, which is directed by Anne-Louise Sarks.
|Venue name:
|Barbican Centre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
|Transport:
|Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
|Price:
|£16-£60. Runs 1hr 30min (no interval)
