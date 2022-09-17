Time Out Says

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remains iconic to this day, in large part thanks to the success of the 2017 live-action film, a remake of the original 1991 cartoon smash. So the stage musical version is long overdue a revival: it did pretty big business in the late ’90s, but hasn’t been seen in London for over two decades, after it closed way back in 1999.

This summer, however, the magic returns as a reinvented version of the show that’s been on a lengthy UK tour calls in at the Palladium in the seasonal slot most recently occupied by ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Raincoat’.

Courtney Stapleton and Shaq Taylor will play the titular leads in Disney’s beloved family-friendly take on the fairytale about Belle, a virtuous young girl who goes to live in a castle inhabited by a mysterious beast and his various eccentric magical servants.

Tickets go on sale Friday January 28.