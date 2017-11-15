Emma Rice's take on the classic Noël Coward romance is back for its ten-year-anniversary

In the interim between leaving Shakespeare's Globe and formally launching her heavily-trailed new company Wise Children, Emma Rice is taking some time to revive her dreamy, cinema-set adaptation of Noël Coward's classic stiff-upper-lipped romance 'Brief Encounter' (under the auspices of the Old Vic). Following an agonised almost-affair conducted by two well-meaning strangers who meet by chance in a railway station, Rice's take – which makes heavy use of video that plays on the cinema screen – preserves the bittersweet wistfulness of the 1945 screen version, but ups the passion and finds more room for original's underexplored working class characters. Jim Sturgeon and Isabel Pollen star as tentative lovers Alec and Laura.