Time Out says

Ang Lee’s 2005 Heath Ledger and Jake Gylenhaal-starring ‘gay cowboys’ blockbuster ‘Brokeback Mountain’ is one of the most famous queer films in history, and certainly a strong candidate for the film that people most assume won Best Picture Oscar that didn’t in fact win Best Picture Oscar. It’s based on Annie Proulx’s acclaimed 1997 New Yorker short story, which has also been adapted into an opera, but a stage version has remained elusive… until now.

The theatre version of ‘Brokeback Mountain’ is intriguing, to say the least, mixing US and Brit talent in somewhat unexpected ways. This stage adaptation is the debut play by American actor Ashley Robinson, and features rising US stars Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges as Jack and Ennis, two emotionally stunted Wyoming farmhands who have a fling in the early ’60s that impacts the rest of their lives. It’s directed by Jonathan Butterell, the Brit director of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, and sees him reunite with the musical’s songwriter, Dan Gillespie Sells of The Feeling, who had penned a number of songs to be performed live by legendary Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader and her country and western band (ie not the actors, ie it’s not ‘Brokeback Mountain: The Musical’).

It’s a fascinating confluence of ideas and personnel that looks like it’ll either be a dry run for future Broadway success or else be a bit of a muddle. But there’s no denying it’s a feather in the cap for Nica Burns’s new @sohoplace venue.