‘Building the Wall’ review

Bombastic US drama about the endgame of the Trump presidency

This hard-hitting two-hander imagines a terrifying conclusion to Donald Trump’s presidency. The year is 2019 and we’re looking in on a prison interview room where Rick (Trevor White), a white, middle-aged man in an orange jumpsuit, is facing the questions of African-American historian Gloria (Angela Griffin).

He’s not told his story to anyone until now: at his trial, his lawyer told him to remain silent. The next 80 minutes are his shocking account of ‘the crime of the century’ – an atrocity carried out by Rick that’s only fully divulged in the final moments of the play and has its roots in Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Through Gloria’s unwavering questioning, and amid Rick’s angry outbursts and self-justification, his actions are slowly revealed.

It’s not surprising to find out that playwright Robert Schenkkan also scripted film and television action dramas like ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and HBO’s ‘The Pacific’. This is an unsparing, high-drama play. Angela Griffin is excellent as Gloria, bringing a much-needed humanity to the tough subject matter.

In particular, ‘Building the Wall’ succeeds in creating a creeping, stomach-flipping sense of horror. But I couldn’t help wishing for more nuance, and a bit of fresh insight into what turns apparently ordinary people bad.

The plot undeniably verges on bombastic. As it stands the show is a horrifying, if OTT, look at the impact of a leadership defined by hate and intolerance. You can’t deny, however, that it’s a timely reminder that we become politically complacent at our peril.