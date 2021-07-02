Ralph Fiennes brings his intense one-man TS Eliot adaptation to the West End

Last autumn Ralph Fiennes was the first big-name actor to return to the London stage, performing David Hare’s covid-monologue ‘Beat the Devil’ at the Bridge Theatre.

Now he’s back again with something a little more timeless: ‘Four Quartets’ is his own stage adaptation of TS Eliot virtuoso series of poems – that’s ‘Burnt Norton’, ‘East Coker’, ‘The Dry Salvages’ and ‘Little Gidding’ – on time, faith and spiritual enlightenment.

A colossally intense performer who loves a good challenge Fiennes won rave review for ‘Four Quartets’s recent premiere in Bath, for a full-on performance that sees him both recite and physically throw himself into performing the gargantuan poem. Following a short UK tour – again, he’s one of the first big names to tour UK theatres – Fiennes will pitch up in the West End for 36 performances only.