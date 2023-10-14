London
Imposter 22

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square
Imposter 22, Royal Court, 2023
Photo: Royal Court
Time Out says

New drama developed by a neurodivergent cast

In typical Royal Court fashion, the plot summary for ‘Imposter 22’ is so opaque that it could literally be about anything. However, we do have a rather clearer idea of how it was created: the show crafted over the course of five years by its neurodivergent core cast Kirsty Adams, Cian Binchy, Housni Hassan, Dayo Koleosho, Stephanie Newman, Lee Phillips and Charlene Salter, as directed by Hamish Pirie and written up by playwright Molly Davies. Also starring will be ertswhile Hamilton Jamael Westman.

While exact details of the story seem destined to be under wraps until it opens, the general vibe would seem to be an anarchic romp with neurodivergent characters. 

Address:
Royal Court Theatre
50-51
Sloane Square
London
SW1W 8AS
Contact:
Transport:
Tube: Sloane Sq
Price:
£12-£49

