Theatre, Experimental Bush Theatre , Shepherd’s Bush Tuesday December 8 2020 - Tuesday December 22 2020
Travis Alabanza, Bush Theatre, Overflow, 2020
Photo by Leviticus Hinds

Travis Alabanza’s new monologue about women’s toilets reopens the Bush

Trans writer, actor and activist Travis Alabanza follows up their smash 2018 performance ‘Burgerz’ by penning the show that re-opens a socially distanced Bush Theatre. ‘Overflow’ is a monologue about Rosie, a woman reflecting upon the encounters – good and bad – that she’s had in women’s toilets. Directed by Debbie Hannan, the performer of the monologue is TBC, which suggests it won’t be Alabanza themself, though in perpetually up-in-the-air 2020 we can’t really take anything for granted. Tickets go on sale November 16.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Bush Theatre
Venue website: www.bushtheatre.co.uk
Venue phone: 020 8743 5050
Address: 7
Uxbridge Road
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 8LJ
Transport: Tube: Shepherd’s Bush Market/Shepherd's Bush; Rail: Shepherd's Bush
Price: £20

Dates And Times
