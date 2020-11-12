Travis Alabanza’s new monologue about women’s toilets reopens the Bush

Trans writer, actor and activist Travis Alabanza follows up their smash 2018 performance ‘Burgerz’ by penning the show that re-opens a socially distanced Bush Theatre. ‘Overflow’ is a monologue about Rosie, a woman reflecting upon the encounters – good and bad – that she’s had in women’s toilets. Directed by Debbie Hannan, the performer of the monologue is TBC, which suggests it won’t be Alabanza themself, though in perpetually up-in-the-air 2020 we can’t really take anything for granted. Tickets go on sale November 16.