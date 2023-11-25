London
Timeout
Private Lives

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Ambassadors Theatre, Seven Dials
Private Lives, Ambassadors Theatre, 2023
Photo: Tristram KentonPatricia Hodge and Nigel Havers
Time Out says

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in the second major production this year of Coward’s timeless comedy

‘Private Lives’ is transferring to the West End! No, not the production that was at the Donmar as recently as May, but a different, Theatre Royal Bath production of the Noël Coward classic. It’s quite an unusual turn of events for anything but a Shakespeare play, but to be fair the Donmar’s wilfully dark version didn’t exactly have ‘West End smash’ written all over it.

Following, as ever, the outrageously bad behavior of divorced couple Amanda and Elyot, Christopher Luscombe’s production is by all accounts a fairly straight-down-the-line take but slightly shakes things up by making the leads an older couple. Amanda and Elyot were written as irresponsible and middle-aged; here seventysomethings Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers should bring an intriguingly different energy.

Details

Address:
Ambassadors Theatre
West Street
London
WC2H 9ND
Contact:
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Leicester Square
Price:
from £25

Dates and times

