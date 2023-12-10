London
Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig

  • Theatre, Panto
  • JW3, Finchley Road
Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, JW3, 2023
Photo: Oliver Rosser
London’s first Jewish panto puts a fresh spin on some old traditions

In what is being billed as London’s first-ever Jewish pantomime, a classic fairytale gets both a panto spin and a Chanukah one. Written by Nick Cassenbaum and directed by Abigail Anderson, ‘Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig’ is set at Chanukah, as Red Riding Hood’s village looks to get a new source of light at an affordable price. Gemma Barnett is Red, Lauren Silver is the Wolf, and comic Josh Glanc is the Big Bad Pig. 

For obvious reasons – albeit surely still quite logistically challenging – it’s an incredibly rare example of a theatre show you can see on London in Christmas Day.

Details

Address:
JW3
Jewish Community Centre
341-351 Finchley Road
London
NW3 6ET
Contact:
Transport:
Tube: Finchley Road
Price:
£24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr

Dates and times

18:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
14:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
11:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
10:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
14:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
10:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
14:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
10:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
10:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
14:00JW3 £24-£28, £12-£18 children. Runs 2hr
