Time Out says

In what is being billed as London’s first-ever Jewish pantomime, a classic fairytale gets both a panto spin and a Chanukah one. Written by Nick Cassenbaum and directed by Abigail Anderson, ‘Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig’ is set at Chanukah, as Red Riding Hood’s village looks to get a new source of light at an affordable price. Gemma Barnett is Red, Lauren Silver is the Wolf, and comic Josh Glanc is the Big Bad Pig.

For obvious reasons – albeit surely still quite logistically challenging – it’s an incredibly rare example of a theatre show you can see on London in Christmas Day.