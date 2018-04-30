‘Hamilton’ spoof direct from off-Broadway
Yes, really: following on from cult New York revue ‘Forbidden Broadway’, here comes ‘Spamilton’, another show from its creator Gerard Alessandrini. It too parodies a new clutch of musical theatre shows, including, you've probably alread gathered, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’. How funny you'll find it probably depends upon how much of your like you spending thinking about musicals, but as the publicity material enthusiastically points out, it's much easier to get a ticket for it than ‘Hamilton’ (tickets on sale from May 16).
|Venue name:
|Menier Chocolate Factory
|Contact:
|Address:
|
53 Southwark St
London
SE1 1RU
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-4pm
|Transport:
|Tube: London Bridge
|Price:
|From £19.50
