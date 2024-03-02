Legendary comedy troupe Spymonkey return with a meta spin on Aristophanes’s two-and-a-half-thousand-ish-year-old comedy ‘The Frogs’. In it, company members Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are all that’s left of Spymonkey and are ready to jack it all in themselves – until a wealthy patron offers them money they can’t refuse to stage a production of the immortal comedy in which the god Dionysus makes a quixotic trip to Hades to bring back the mighty Euripides. Joyce Henderson directs Carl Grose’s adaptation.
The Frogs
Time Out says
Meta riff on Aristophanes from the always amusing Spymonkey
Details
- Address:
- Kiln Theatre
- 269 Kilburn High Rd
- London
- NW6 7JR
- Contact:
- View Website
- Transport:
- Tube: Kilburn
- Price:
- £15-£35. Runs 2hr
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video