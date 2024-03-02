Time Out says

Legendary comedy troupe Spymonkey return with a meta spin on Aristophanes’s two-and-a-half-thousand-ish-year-old comedy ‘The Frogs’. In it, company members Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are all that’s left of Spymonkey and are ready to jack it all in themselves – until a wealthy patron offers them money they can’t refuse to stage a production of the immortal comedy in which the god Dionysus makes a quixotic trip to Hades to bring back the mighty Euripides. Joyce Henderson directs Carl Grose’s adaptation.