London
The Frogs

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Kiln Theatre, Kilburn
The Frogs, Kiln, 2024
Image: Spymonkey
Time Out says

Meta riff on Aristophanes from the always amusing Spymonkey

Legendary comedy troupe Spymonkey return with a meta spin on Aristophanes’s two-and-a-half-thousand-ish-year-old comedy ‘The Frogs’. In it, company members Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are all that’s left of Spymonkey and are ready to jack it all in themselves – until a wealthy patron offers them money they can’t refuse to stage a production of the immortal comedy in which the god Dionysus makes a quixotic trip to Hades to bring back the mighty Euripides. Joyce Henderson directs Carl Grose’s adaptation.

Details

Address:
Kiln Theatre
269 Kilburn High Rd
London
NW6 7JR
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Kilburn
Price:
£15-£35. Runs 2hr

Dates and times

