The Man in the White Suit

Theatre, Comedy Wyndham's Theatre , Covent Garden Thursday September 26 2019 - Saturday January 11 2020
The Man in the White Suit, Stephen Mangan, 2019
Stephen Mangan is a chemist who invents an indestructible fabric in this adaptation of a classic screen comedy

Stephen Mangan returns to the London stage to star opposite Kara Tointon in a stage version of this 1951 Ealing comedy sci-fi, which originally starred Alec Guinness. It follows Sidney Stratton (Mangan), a brilliant chemist who arouses the ire of both textile industry management and unions when he invents an indestructible fabric that never gets dirty – from which he crafts his titular suit. It will be interesting to see what adaptor/director Sean Foley does with the somewhat eccentric plot – the world has changed an awful lot in 68 years; a 2019 version has the potential to be wickedly incisive or more than a little dated.

Venue name: Wyndham's Theatre
Address: Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0DA
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square; Rail: Charing Cross
Price: £17.50-£127.50
Event website: http://www.maninthewhitesuit.co.uk
