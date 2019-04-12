The Man in the White Suit

Stephen Mangan is a chemist who invents an indestructible fabric in this adaptation of a classic screen comedy

Stephen Mangan returns to the London stage to star opposite Kara Tointon in a stage version of this 1951 Ealing comedy sci-fi, which originally starred Alec Guinness. It follows Sidney Stratton (Mangan), a brilliant chemist who arouses the ire of both textile industry management and unions when he invents an indestructible fabric that never gets dirty – from which he crafts his titular suit. It will be interesting to see what adaptor/director Sean Foley does with the somewhat eccentric plot – the world has changed an awful lot in 68 years; a 2019 version has the potential to be wickedly incisive or more than a little dated.