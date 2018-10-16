The Price
David Suchet and Brendan Coyle star in Arthur Miller’s drama about two estranged brothers
Arthur Miller looks to be having a bit of a ‘moment’ in 2019, thanks to two major revivals at the Old Vic and this, the fiftieth anniversary revival of his drama ‘The Price’ about two New York brothers who reunite after 16 years of estrangement. Starring heavyweights David Suchet and Brendan Coyle, Jonathan Church’s production enjoyed fine reviews when it ran at Theatre Royal Bath in the summer of 2018, and moves to the West End for three months in 2019.
|Wyndham's Theatre
Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0DA
|Tube: Leicester Square; Rail: Charing Cross
|£20-£127.25