The Trial of Josie K

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Unicorn Theatre, Tower Bridge
The Trial of Josie K, Unicorn Theatre, 2023
Photo: Unicorn Theatre
Time Out says

A children’s adaptation of Franz Kafka’s masterpiece about a soul-crushingly absurd bureaucracy

Kafka for kids? Why not! Katie Hills’s adaptation of the absurdist masterpiece doesn’t just change Josef to Josie, but makes her a child, here attempting to negotiate the baffling world of adult expectations with the help of her best friend Becca. Exactly how closely it cleaves to the original is TBC, but it Leigh Toney’s production is aimed at late primary and early secondary kids, with a suggested age range of nine-to-13.

Details

Address:
Unicorn Theatre
147
Tooley St
London
SE1 2HZ
Contact:
www.unicorntheatre.com
Transport:
Tube: London Bridge
Price:
£16-£18, £11.50-£13. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

