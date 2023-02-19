The Trial of Josie K

Time Out says

Kafka for kids? Why not! Katie Hills’s adaptation of the absurdist masterpiece doesn’t just change Josef to Josie, but makes her a child, here attempting to negotiate the baffling world of adult expectations with the help of her best friend Becca. Exactly how closely it cleaves to the original is TBC, but it Leigh Toney’s production is aimed at late primary and early secondary kids, with a suggested age range of nine-to-13.