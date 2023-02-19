Kafka for kids? Why not! Katie Hills’s adaptation of the absurdist masterpiece doesn’t just change Josef to Josie, but makes her a child, here attempting to negotiate the baffling world of adult expectations with the help of her best friend Becca. Exactly how closely it cleaves to the original is TBC, but it Leigh Toney’s production is aimed at late primary and early secondary kids, with a suggested age range of nine-to-13.
The Trial of Josie K
Time Out says
A children’s adaptation of Franz Kafka’s masterpiece about a soul-crushingly absurd bureaucracy
Details
- Address:
- Unicorn Theatre
- 147
- Tooley St
- London
- SE1 2HZ
- Contact:
- www.unicorntheatre.com
- Transport:
- Tube: London Bridge
- Price:
- £16-£18, £11.50-£13. Runs 1hr
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video