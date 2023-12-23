London
Velvet Pines

  • Theatre, Immersive
  • 49 Tanner Street, Bermondsey
Velvet Pines, Swamp Motel, 2023
Photo: Swamp Motel
Time Out says

Spend a night at an eccentric mountain hotel in this new dinner theatre show from immersive specialist Swamp Motel

After kicking the year off with the excellent dystopian thriller ‘Saint Jude’, immersive theatre specialists Swamp Motel opt for an aggressive change of tack with Christmas show ‘Velvet Pines’, the company’s first dabbling with the wild world of dinner theatre.

The basic scenario is that we’re guests at the titular mountain hotel, and are snowed in for the night, with the evening’s planned entertainment unable to reach us. So can the staff fill in with an impromptu cabaret? 

The company’s previous work has all been relatively dark and story-driven to some degree or other, so it’s questionable as to whether ‘Velvet Pines’ will actually be as U-rated as it sounds (there is talk of a prowling yeti). On the other hand, Swamp Motel has shown a willingness to shapeshift – it started out making online theatre only – and the £149.95 starting price shows the company is pretty serious about the whole food thing: the menu is by ‘Masterchef’ finalist Omar Foster.

Not cheap, but the company has an excellent track record, and ‘Velvet Pines’ could be just the big Christmas night out your winter needs.

Details

Event website:
velvetpines.co.uk/
Address:
49 Tanner Street
London
SE1 3PL
Price:
£149.95-£259.95

Dates and times

