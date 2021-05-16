There’s an incredible new culinary hub hitting London

So this is big news. And while our culinary to-do list is already pretty stacked (hey, it’s been a long year!) this new arrival is shooting straight to the very top. In permanent marker. You see, we’re already big fans of what Eataly does (they’ve got more than 40 venues around the world), and we can confidently say that these guys really know what they’re up to when it comes to showcasing the very best in Italian food and drink.

The new space at Broadgate is huge. We’re talking two floors with three restaurants, six eateries, three bars, twelve retail departments, four fresh market counters, and one cooking school. You can see why we’re excited. Plus there’s the small matter of Il Vino wine cellar that promises to be home to the largest Italian wine selection in the UK, with more than 2,000 bottle labels available to drink in or take home.

But there’s more. The Eataly concept is all about curating an authentic slice of Italian gastronomic life under one roof, and they’re really going big on that here. That means alongside more than 5,000 high-quality, authentic Italian products, you’ll get to see chefs and producers actually creating ingredients such as fresh pasta and mozzarella, as well as finished dishes for you to enjoy. In their words, ‘we cook what we sell and sell what we cook’, which is totally something we can get behind.

Another thing we really like the sound of is Eataly’s first-ever zero-waste section. Here you can load up on superb deli staples from the packaging-free area, helping you do your bit for sustainability. And look we’re not saying you should reward yourself for such easy ethical behaviour but hey, you’re in a temple of Italian gastronomy – you’re in a pretty damn good place to do so.

All in all, sounds pretty good right? Sure it does. The grand opening with all the indoor dining bells and whistles is on May 20 and the beautiful outdoor terrace is open from April 29 – you can book both now at www.eataly.co.uk. And if you can’t get down just yet? You can order a Deliveroo and/or shop for quality Italian products online from then, too. They really have thought of everything. See you there.



Eataly is located at 135 Bishopsgate, EC2M 3YD. Check out www.eataly.co.uk for more information. Indoor dining begins May 20, booking is now open for terrace tables from Apr 29.