Get this one-day-only Sqirl + NoMad truck burger from 11am to 3pm on the Westside

The NoMad food truck has been making the rounds to various established restaurants ever since it launched in L.A. last October, doing pop-ups at Salazar, the Line Hotel and Night Market + Song, among others. Now it's partnering with one of L.A.'s most revered eateries—Sqirl—and in a brand new, semi-secret location, to boot.

Today, from 11am to 3pm, diners on the Westside will be able to stop by 2231 S. Barrington Ave, where the NoMad truck will be serving Sqirl's collaboration burger. The address is the site of Jessica Koslow's new, as-of-yet-unnamed restaurant, which still doesn't have an opening date but has been rumored to specialize in Middle Eastern food in addition to Sqirl's beloved grain bowls. With the arrival of her new book, Everything I Want to Eat, and the continued chatter about Sqirl Away (adjacent to Sqirl), there's been a lot going on in Koslow's world this past year.

If you're not feeling a burger, the NoMad truck will also be offering it's usual standbys (but seriously, how could you resist one of Koslow's creations without a massive Sqirl line?). And while you're at it, take a peek through the new restaurant's window and tell us what you see.

We are so excited to announce our guest chef for February, @prosciuttosnacks of @sqirlla! We'll be debuting the new burger today outside of her upcoming restaurant at 2231 S. Barrington from 11am - 3pm! See you there! #nomadtruck #makeitnice A photo posted by The NoMad Truck (@nomadtruck) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Check out our interview with Jessica Koslow, where she dishes on her favorite places to eat and drink in L.A.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.