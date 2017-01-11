The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan. 11

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

LACMA director and CEO Michael Govan talks with Peter Zumthor about the Swiss architect's redesign for the museum and how the plans will fit LACMA's collection. The project is set to break ground next year and will move LACMA's permanent collection from four disconnected buildings into one concrete-and-glass structure that spans Wilshire Boulevard. (Bing Theater at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 7pm; free with ticket.)

Radio Picture Show shakes up the Moth-like storytelling mold by requesting its performers to seamlessly integrate a song or an image directly into the stories. Local performers and writers Lauren Cook and Shauna McGarry host a hilarious, eclectic mix of comedians, writers and actors at this monthly storytelling showcase. Tonight's lineup includes Sara Schaefer, Matteson Perry, Rebecca Leib and Laura Birek. Profits benefit Planned Parenthood. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 8:30pm; $6 online, $8 cash at the door.)

Full disclosure: We're hosting this show. But it's bound to be a great one, with stand-up sets from our picks for L.A.'s best up-and-coming comedians, including Matt Ingebretson, Zach Sherwin, Dulce Sloan, Frankie Quinones, Amanda Seales, Dave Ross, American Town Hall and more. Tickets to the 21-and-over show include popcorn and a cocktail. (Downtown Independent, 251 S Main St. 8pm; $15.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.