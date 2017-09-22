1. Have Breakfast for Dinner at Sqirl. Chef Jessica Koslow has teamed up with Kellogg’s for cereal-inspired dishes during this limited-time fund-raiser. Reservations are available from 7 to 9:30pm.

2. Roll out a blanket atop Barnsdall Art Park for one of the final Friday Night Wine Tastings of the season. Tickets to the 5:30 to 8:30pm fundraiser cost $35 and include pours from Silver Lake Wine.

3. Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Hollywood Bowl at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $49.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.