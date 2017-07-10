The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, July 11

1. Leap into an evening of beloved ballet scores as Misty Copeland, Marcelo Gomes and other prominent dancers perform in Dudamel & Stars of Ballet. The LA Phil conductor leads the 8pm show at the Hollywood Bowl; tickets cost between $1 and $154.

2. Watch comedians attempt to perform their typical stand-up sets after the audience first has to sit through a tearjerking video at Follow That. The 9pm show at NerdMelt costs $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

3. Listen to a set from J. Cole as the soulful, stylish rapper plays the Forum. Tickets to the 8pm show range between $30 and $126.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.