Monday

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil

See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.

Tuesday

On Your Feet!; Pantages Theatre

Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger during this musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Sylvan Esso; Greek Theatre

The Durham, N.C. duo brings their electro-pop to L.A.

Wednesday

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse • LEVEL

Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of Memento and Vertigo.

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Thursday

“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA

Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.

For the Record: Tarantino; Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Evan Rachel Wood leads an ensemble cast that shoots, slices, dices, dances and nazi-hunts through Tarantino's ouvre.

KCRW Summer Nights; Hammer Museum

Spend a late night perusing “Made in L.A.” during the kickoff of this month's KCRW series at the Hammer.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for a screening of The Little Mermaid.

Skyline Sound + Cinema; The Bloc

Catch an alfresco Alamo Drafthouse-presented screening of I, Tonya.

Friday

DJ Nights; Grand Park

Spend a late night in the park at this summertime Downtown tradition.

Filmmm; Union Station

Watch the Jonathan Gold documentary, City of Gold at this culinary-themed screening series.

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

OC Fair; OC Fair & Event Center

The deep-fried summer fest kicks off its monthlong run.

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside the Natural History Museum with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Cinespia

Cinespia; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Stake out a spot in the cemetery for a screening of The Lost Boys.

Eat|See|Hear; Los Angeles State Historic Park

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with The Warriors at LASHP.

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake’s beloved floating flowers with the annual Lotus Festival.

Street Food Cinema; Brand Library Park • Westdrift Golf Course

Follow the food trucks to screenings of Romeo + Juliet and 500 Days of Summer.

Tiki Night; Egyptian Theatre

Travel to the tropics during this annual celebration of all things tiki.

Sunday

Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market.