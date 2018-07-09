Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.
Monday
Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil
See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.
Tuesday
On Your Feet!; Pantages Theatre
Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger during this musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Sylvan Esso; Greek Theatre
The Durham, N.C. duo brings their electro-pop to L.A.
Wednesday
Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse • LEVEL
Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of Memento and Vertigo.
Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.
Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.
Thursday
“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA
Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.
For the Record: Tarantino; Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Evan Rachel Wood leads an ensemble cast that shoots, slices, dices, dances and nazi-hunts through Tarantino's ouvre.
KCRW Summer Nights; Hammer Museum
Spend a late night perusing “Made in L.A.” during the kickoff of this month's KCRW series at the Hammer.
Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach
Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for a screening of The Little Mermaid.
Skyline Sound + Cinema; The Bloc
Catch an alfresco Alamo Drafthouse-presented screening of I, Tonya.
Friday
DJ Nights; Grand Park
Spend a late night in the park at this summertime Downtown tradition.
Filmmm; Union Station
Watch the Jonathan Gold documentary, City of Gold at this culinary-themed screening series.
Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park
Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.
OC Fair; OC Fair & Event Center
The deep-fried summer fest kicks off its monthlong run.
Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum
Spend an evening outside the Natural History Museum with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.
Cinespia
Cinespia; Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Stake out a spot in the cemetery for a screening of The Lost Boys.
Eat|See|Hear; Los Angeles State Historic Park
The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with The Warriors at LASHP.
Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake
Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake’s beloved floating flowers with the annual Lotus Festival.
Street Food Cinema; Brand Library Park • Westdrift Golf Course
Follow the food trucks to screenings of Romeo + Juliet and 500 Days of Summer.
Tiki Night; Egyptian Theatre
Travel to the tropics during this annual celebration of all things tiki.
Sunday
Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA
Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market.
