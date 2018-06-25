Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

Monday

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil

See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.

Tuesday

“Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911–2011”; Getty Center

The Getty examines how photographers have influenced the course of fashion and style through 200 photos as well as a selection of costumes, advertisements and magazine covers.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for a free screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Wednesday

Post Malone; Hollywood Bowl

The “White Iverson” rapper rides into town with 21 Savage.

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Thursday

“Beyond the Streets”; Werkartz

Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, Retna, Guerrilla Girls, Invader, Takashi Murakami and more.

“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA

Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.

Friday

626 Night Market; Santa Anita Park

Escape to a midnight snacker’s dream at the return of this SGV food fest.

DJ Nights; Grand Park

Spend a late night in the park at the return of this Downtown tradition.

Friday Flights at the Getty; Getty Center

Ride the tram to the Getty for the first seasonal performance of this art-centric take on a tasting flight, featuring live music and a book fair.

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo; Los Angeles Zoo

See the zoo in a whole new light at this special after-hours exploration series.

Saturday

“A Journey That Wasn’t”; The Broad

The show inspired by the passage of time includes works from the likes of Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Glenn Ligon and Anselm Kiefer, as well as the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

Eat|See|Hear; The Autry

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with Clerks at the Autry.

KCRW Summer Nights; Chinatown Central Plaza

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series returns to Chinatown.

Street Food Cinema; Poinsettia Park • King Gillette Ranch • Glendale Central Park

Follow the food trucks to screenings of I, Tonya, Back to the Future and Bring It On.

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside the Natural History Museum with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Sunday

Henry IV; Japanese Garden at VA West LA

Tom Hanks plays liar and thief Sir John Falstaff in this Shakespearean production.

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse

Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of Singin’ in the Rain.

Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market.