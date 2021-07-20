Brunswick photo lab Hillvale is hosting an outdoor photography exhibition during lockdown

Galleries can be shut, but you can't stop art. Independent Melbourne photo lab Hillvale is hosting an outdoor art exhibition around the streets of Brunswick and Brunswick East, giving locals something different to look at (and the artists the means to exhibit their work).

The aptly named Another Thing To Look At While You’re Out Getting Groceries exhibition features the work of more than 40 photographers from Melbourne and abroad, and can be viewed across several locations around the inner north. This is the second time Hillvale have staged an outdoor exhibition, with the first featuring works from the lab's staff and occurring during Melbourne's second lockdown. This time around the team sourced submissions from all over the community and the result is six large (1.7m by 2.4m) paste-ups of favourite works, plus larger (6.7m by 2.4m) paste-up photographic compilations.

Keep in mind we are in no way advocating you go out to lollygag around. But if you are leaving home for one of the five permitted reasons and the exhibition sits within your 5km bubble, there's no reason you can't pop past one of the works featured in Another Thing To Look At While You’re Out Getting Groceries.

You can spot the exhibition throughout Brunswick and Brunswick East. Head to the website for the full list of locations.