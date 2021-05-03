Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Mike Parr: Half Way House

Mike Parr: Half Way House

Art, Installation Anna Schwartz Gallery , Melbourne Tuesday May 4 2021 - Saturday July 31 2021
An elderly man with short white hair and only one warm meditatively smears black paint on a white wall. He is covered in black paint too.
Photograph: Mark Porkorny

Time Out says

Watch as Mike Parr gradually transforms Anna Schwartz Gallery for his new solo exhibition

Arguably Australia's most famous performative artist, Mike Parr is transforming Anna Schwartz Gallery as part of his new solo exhibition Half Way House. Over the course of three months, Parr – aka the guy who lived under a Hobart road for Dark Mofo – is presenting four blind peformative works and installations at the Flinders Lane gallery.

Each work in Half Way House continues on from Parr's previous performance pieces, such as 'Towards an Amazonian Black Square' (2019) at Carriageworks. The exhibition also includes video, sculpture, painting and photography works from Parr, which serve to connect the different stages of the evolving exhibition.

Half Way House runs from May 1 to July 31 at Anna Schwartz Gallery. Entry is free. 

Details
Event website: https://annaschwartzgallery.com/exhibition/half-way-house
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Anna Schwartz Gallery
Address: 185 Flinders Ln
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like