Watch as Mike Parr gradually transforms Anna Schwartz Gallery for his new solo exhibition

Arguably Australia's most famous performative artist, Mike Parr is transforming Anna Schwartz Gallery as part of his new solo exhibition Half Way House. Over the course of three months, Parr – aka the guy who lived under a Hobart road for Dark Mofo – is presenting four blind peformative works and installations at the Flinders Lane gallery.

Each work in Half Way House continues on from Parr's previous performance pieces, such as 'Towards an Amazonian Black Square' (2019) at Carriageworks. The exhibition also includes video, sculpture, painting and photography works from Parr, which serve to connect the different stages of the evolving exhibition.

Half Way House runs from May 1 to July 31 at Anna Schwartz Gallery. Entry is free.