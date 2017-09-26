The Royal Botanic Gardens is selling off thousands of plants

Need some greenery in your life? Make a beeline for the Royal Botanic Gardens over the weekend of October 21 and 22 for the Botanic and Rare Plant Fair.

Hosted by the Diggers Club and Melbourne Friends of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, the fair will take place at the Observatory Precinct and be a huge celebration of plants and gardening with plant sales and panel discussions. Punters will be able to purchase rare bulbs, seeds and plants propagated from the gardens, as well as books and artisan gardenware from a range of plant stalls.

Bit of a plant newbie? There will be plenty of specialist plant experts on hand to answer all your burning plant questions ("No but, seriously, how much water should I be giving my monstera?") Plus you’ll be able to join in on debates with industry leaders and get some hands-on guidance to keeping your plants looking fresh and healthy from the team at RBG.

The plant fair will be running from 10am to 4pm on October 21 and 22 at the Southern Cross and Observatory Lawns. Tickets are $15 and include entry into all talks. Proceeds from the event will go to assist the Royal Botanic Gardens’ education programs.