Comedy Republic's Second Annual Christmas Pageant

Comedy Comedy Republic , Melbourne Thursday December 16 2021 - Thursday December 23 2021
Black and white headshots of comedians like Nath Valvo, Jude Perl, Sam Shah and Randy Feltface overlaid with illustrations of Christmas presents
Photograph: Supplied/ Comedy Republic
Get ready for gold, frankincense and mirth at Comedy Republic's second Christmas pageant

When Mariah Carey sang 'All I want for Christmas is you', some say what she was referring to was Comedy Republic's Christmas Pageant. 

Back for more laughs this December, Comedy Republic's Second Annual Christmas Pageant is set to delight audiences with six nights of merriment from December 16 to 23. Come all ye faithful and prepare to laugh along with the likes of Nath Valvo, Michelle Brasier, Ruby Slippers, Jude Perl, Sami Shah plus Melbourne's favourite man and purple puppet duo, Sammy J and Randy Feltface (who are reuniting for the first time in more than two years for one night only). 

The pageant will also feature carollers, cabaret perfomers and the Granny Bingo team, all hosted by the original Christmas angel, Tina del Twist. 

Tickets for Comedy Republic's Second Annual Christmas Pageant are available online now

Details
Event website: https://tccinc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/events
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Comedy Republic
Address: 231 Bourke St
Melbourne
3000
Price: $32
