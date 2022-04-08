Melbourne
Neighbourhood Sessions

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
A collage of four comedians performing at the Neighbourhood Sessions for MICF.
Photograph: Supplied
For those who can't trek into the city, the Comedy Festival is coming to you

For those who don't live in or adjacent to the city, it can be a bit of a mission to get to some Melbourne International Comedy Festival shows. So that comedy fans don't have to trek too far from their own backyard, the MICF is launching Neighbourhood Sessions to bring laughs to seven suburbs around Melbourne. 

The program takes place over four weekends and kicks off on Friday, March 18 at the Thornbury Theatre with a show emceed by host Ivan Aristeguieta. He'll be joined on stage by the likes of Takashi Wakasugi, a songwriter and the star of The Chaser's War on Everything; Andrew Hansen, the 2021 RAW Comedy National Champion; Prue Blake, the 2022 Comedy Zoner; and Anna Piper Scott, the 2021's Best Newcomer nominee. 

The rest of the shows take place in Narre Warren at Bunjil Place, Werribee at the Wyndham Cultural Centre, Footscray at the Footscray Community Arts Centre, Moorabbin at the Kingston Arts Centre, Preston at the Darebin Arts Centre and Broadmeadows at Broadmeadows Town Hall. Each show aims to showcase some of the biggest names in comedy alongside emerging talent, and it's a great way to get a taste of what's to come in the festival. 

To see the full line-up and to buy tickets, head to the MICF website

Looking for more ways to fill your calendar? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week. 

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
$29-$35

