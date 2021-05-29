You can stream the cream of South African cinema from your sofa

We we’re pumped for the return of the South African Film Festival (SAFF) earlier this May. The festival has now finished, but SAFF is back, online and on-demand for you to stream at home.

From May 29 to June 13, Australians can stream all 17 SAFF 2021 films, such as Sundance hit Influence (a powerful doco about nefarious PR company Bell Pottinger’s massaging of bad deeds in South Africa and beyond); Toorbos (an adaptation of Dalene Matthee's novel about an 18-year-old woman living in an impoverished community in the Knysna forest who is forced into an arranged marriage) and Barakat (a rare and insightful glimpse into the heart of the Muslim, Malay, mixed-race community of Cape Town through the dramas of one family).

SAFF on Demand also features seven favourite flicks from across the 2020 and 2019 festivals to stream as well. Plus proceeds from all ticket sales go to Education without Borders to help disadvantaged South African youth. Films are all $8 to $10 to stream (depending on viewers), or you can stream the entire program for $80.

Head to SAFF's website to book your tickets. SAFF on Demand runs May 29-Jun 13.