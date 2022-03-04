Melbourne
Timeout

Twilight: Suck It and See

  • Film
  • Cinema Nova, Carlton
Time Out says

Whether you’re team Edward or Team Jacob, this Twilight retrospective dissects the cult classics as the masterpieces they truly are

The highbrow cinephiles over at Cinema Nova are screening an analytical retrospective of everyone’s favourite 2010’s blue-hued vampire series – Twilight. After waves of ridicule on its initial release, the series has slowly but sure cemented its position as a cult classic in the following years. So why is that?

Join author and screenwriter Maria Lewis, teen-screen expert and podcast host Dr Athena Bellas, Nova CEO and industry guru Kristian Connelly, and Nova social media coordinator Lucy Fenwick-Elliot for a deep dive into the low-budget indie that became a global phenomenon. The panel will be asking the hard questions, such as: why were millions of women drawn in by a sparkly, sexless boomer? Is K-Stew’s moody performance an awkward trainwreck or brooding genius? Why is this film so darn blue? What could indie auteur Catherine Hardwicke have done with the rest of the series?

A screening of the first film will follow the chat, so you can revel in the 2010’s nostalgia and stare at certified hotties Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. And by the end (maybe, just maybe) you’ll be able to answer the question on everyone’s lips – is Twilight actually good?

Written by
Eliza Campbell

Details

Address:
Cinema Nova
380 Lygon St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.cinemanova.com.au
03 9347 5331

Dates and times

