Awaken Festival

Peninsula Hot Springs is hosting a two-day festival of music, arts, yoga and wellness this April

With an extremely chaotic beginning to 2022, I think we could all do with a little rest, relaxation and spiritual alignment. You can achieve all three at the Mornington Peninsula’s wellness retreat.

Hosted at Peninsula Hot Springs – a pretty tranquil setting, might we add – Awaken Festival is a two-day immersion of live music, visual arts, yoga, Indigenous wisdom keepers and much more. The first of its kind in Australia, the festival will use all the facilities of the hot springs, including geothermal pools, saunas and steam rooms, while incorporating live performances and wellness classes.

Some of the guest stars include well-known Australian musicians Mama Kin and Spender, Garrett Kato, Kyle Lionhart, Budjerah, Didirri and Carmella Baynie, and nationally renowned yoga teachers like Katie Kendall, Tahl Rinsky, Simon Borg-Olivier, William Wong and Gwyn Williams.

Other Awaken highlights will include live-streamed appearances from international speakers like best-selling author Dr Bruce Lipton, Aboriginal wisdom teachings, workshops, wellness and massage zones, sound healing, Earth skills and farm-to-table dinners. The festival is designed with Covid-19 safety precautions, so capacity will be very limited.

You can get your pre-sale tickets online now, with options for either a day or weekend ticket available. Find out more.

Eliza Campbell

awaken.net.au/
$250-$400
