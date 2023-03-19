Time Out says

When it comes to the ultimate city staycation, look no further than this modern, luxurious hotel

From the moment you step into Shadow Play by Peppers – located right in the heart of Melbourne's CBD in Southbank – it’s clear this glamorous hotel is serving some seriously dark and moody vibes, elevating it from elegant to edgy in the best way possible.

The red neon sign that reads ‘Edwin’ (the name of Shadow Play’s in-house restaurant) in the curved, dimly-lit entryway sets the mood instantly and a clear indication of the overall atmosphere of the space.

Large graphic artworks depicting flames, clouds and rippling waves adorn the hallways, and there are velvet banquette-style couches in the common areas where you can relax. And there’s no place cosier than the enclosed garden on the top floor, which boasts a freestanding fireplace, ample seating and breathtaking views of Melbourne’s sparkling skyline.

Other amenities include a gym, sauna and steam room, plus a heated outdoor pool that promises to be a comfortable swimming temperature all year round (considering Melbourne’s unpredictable weather, this will be a welcome feature).

The lounge-cum-library on level nine is a quiet sanctuary that feels a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the CBD, and adjoins an outdoor patio with barbecue facilities. There are even two private dining suites (subject to availability) if you plan on entertaining.

Shadow Play offers one and two-bedroom apartments that are considerably lighter and brighter than the rest of the hotel, with white walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and timber furnishings.

To say these suites are spacious is almost an understatement; the two-bedroom option in particular – featuring a well-stocked kitchen (including a fridge, cooktop, dishwasher and microwave), laundry facilities (including a washer, dryer and ironing board), living area, queen beds and a balcony – would rival any average apartment in terms of sheer size.

When hunger strikes, head down to Edwin Wine Bar and Cellar on the ground floor. And no, this isn’t your normal, run-of-the-mill hotel restaurant. Edwin’s big claim to fame is that it’s the only venue in the world to offer an exclusive Victorian-only wine list curated by world-renowned sommelier Dan Sims.

To add, the list also celebrates women in the wine industry, with a 50/50 balance of both male and female winemakers represented among the vino offerings. The menu is heavily focused on celebrating Victorian produce and local suppliers, and highlights include the grilled octopus with soy brown butter and pomegranate, roast chicken with cauliflower and red harissa, and the sweetest heirloom carrots you’ve likely ever had with burnt honey, sesame and cheddar.

Don’t sleep on breakfast either (as hard as it will likely be to drag yourself out of those heavenly, cloud-like beds). The potato hash with tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and fried eggs is well-worth setting the alarm for, as are the waffles with ricotta and berries.

With attentive staff are that helpful (especially when you’re trying to find the valet parking service) and a prime location that’s just a short walk from Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium, Crown Melbourne, Melbourne Skydeck and the restaurants and bars of Southbank, Shadow Play by Peppers ticks all the right boxes for a cheeky CBD escape.

Time Out tip: Even if you’re not typically a pool person, pack your bathers when staying at Shadow Play. There are a couple of sun loungers set in the shallow end, and they make for the perfect spot to kick back, relax and take in the sights down City Road.

Leah Glynn stayed as a guest of Shadow Play by Peppers.

