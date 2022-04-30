Melbourne
Timeout

  • Lancemore Crossley St, Melbourne
  1. A room at the Lancemore Crossley Street hotel.
    Photograph: Rhiannon Taylor
  2. A variety of items on a table including glasses of wine, luggage tags and shopping bags.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Tucker yourself out with a shopping spree before sinking into a plush king bed at the Lancemore Crossley Street hotel

Shopping can take a lot out of you, leaving you mentally and physically exhausted from hours of perusing racks and shelves of wares. Instead of having to trek home after a CBD shopping spree, book in for the Lancemore Crossley Street's Shop and Stay package that includes a one-night stay and shopping gift cards.

The boutique four-star hotel is tucked away on a quiet CBD sidestreet and is the perfect spot for a bit of R&R after a long day of shopping. The package includes two welcome drinks, two Lancemore luggage tags, a $50 gift card to spend at Melbourne's GPO, a $100 gift card to spend at The Strand, a limited edition illustrated shopping bag and a one-night stay in a design king room. 

The package starts at $334 per night and is available from now until April 30 through the Lancemore website

Worked up an appetite after your big shopping spree? Check out our round-up of the 60 best restaurants in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Lancemore Crossley St
51 Little Bourke St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.lancemore.com.au/crossley-st
03 9639 1639
Price:
from $334 per night
Opening hours:
Daily

Dates and times

