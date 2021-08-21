All funds raised from this livestreamed gig will help support those in Afghanistan

We can't get together in-person right now to support those in Afghanistan, but we can do so virtually. On Saturday, August 21, six local musicians are banding together to host Artists for Afghanistan: a livestreamed music benefit raising funds to aid the people of Afghanistan.

Conceived by George Caroll Wilson (aka Pollyman), Artists for Afghanistan provides a platform for musicians to perform during lockdown while also encouraging donations for the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. He says: "Music has always been an amazing tool to share feelings and raise awareness for important issues, and this will hopefully join the tradition of shows that have helped a good cause."

Musicians on the event line-up include Jasper Jolley (Bones and Jones, 8pm), Chitra (8.16pm), Fenn Wilson (8.31pm), Hollie Joyce (8.46pm), Pollyman (9.01pm) and Gabriella Cohen (9.16pm). Each artist will perform a 15-minute set via Instagram Live, before tagging the next artist to perform via their Instagram account.

Donations can be made on the night to Pollyman's PayPal, with all funds raised then being donated to a selection of charities including Afghan Aid, Islamic Relief, International Rescue Committee, Afghan Women and Children Jalala foundation, and Enabled Children Initiative.

Artists for Afghanistan kicks off online via Jasper Jolley's Instagram page at 8pm, August 21.