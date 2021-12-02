Expect two unforgettable days of music and celebration to help you close out 2021

Brought to you by the same group behind Beyond the Valley, a premier multi-day festival held annually in Gippsland, this two-day music festival at Sidney Myer will help you close out 2021 with a bang.

Artists will be performing across three areas: the main stage, the dance domain and the Dr Dan's stage. With a line-up that includes big-timers like Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, Sycco and Hayden James as well as notable DJs like Nina Las Vegas and Hot Dub Time Machine, you'll definitely be wearing out your dancing shoes.

You can expect world-class production and stage design on stages set against the gorgeous Kings Domain parklands, with Melbourne's cityscape visible in the backdrop. Bonus: the festival obtained a special permit from Melbourne city council to allow the festivities to run until 1.30am on New Year's Eve.

Head to the Beyond the Valley website to see the full line-up. Tickets are on sale to the general public now and can be purchased through the Ticketek website. $1 from each ticket sale will go towards AIME, an organisation that delivers structured mentoring to First Nations high school students around Australia.