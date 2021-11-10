Get ready for a night filled with campy Christmas carols by this LGBTQIA+ band and choir

Get ready to put the sparkle back into the festive season with Carols by Queerlight, a seasonal musical performance put on by the Melbourne Rainbow Band. This event, which has been described as the 'campiest thing since Christmas,' will take over the St Kilda Town Hall on Saturday, December 11.

The MRB, which is a community concert band comprised mainly of musicians from the LGBTQIA+ community, has enlisted the help of several guests to help put a voice to our favourite Christmas hits. Singers Rachel Dunham, Trudi Camilleri, Justin Clausen and members of the seasonal choir CbQ Singers will be ready to take the mic and belt out the classics.

This year, the event welcomes families of all ages to attend and you can look forward to a visit from the man in red. Tickets start at $12 for children and $22.50 for adults, plus a booking fee. You can find more information and purchase your tickets through the MRB website.