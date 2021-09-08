Laneway bar Section 8 is providing a hand up to Melbourne's struggling hospo and music industries

It's been a while since we've been able to hang out at Section 8, sinking a few drinks while listening to DJs on the decks. But that wait is over (sort of) with the Melbourne laneway bar teaming up with music collectives Crown Ruler and the Operatives to host a livestreamed party in support of Melbourne's beleaguered hospitality and music workers.

On Saturday, September 11, tune into Section Aid – a 12-hour Twitch stream featuring music and performances from some of Melbourne's top DJs, musicians and dancers. Expect a banging, non-stop stream of funk, electronic and soul tunes from a line-up featuring Elle Shimada, Emma Volard, Komang, College of Knowledge Records, DJ Spell, DJ Smilez and Natural Selection Records' Mr Pitiful.

After the event finishes, the team will be handing out ready-made meals, care packages, food delivery vouchers from Deliveroo and EFTPOS cards from Pernod Ricard at designated pick-up points around Melbourne to any music or hospitality staff that are doing it tough.

Audiences will be able to donate to the cause throughout the livestream, which runs from midday to midnight on September 11. Stream it here.