A new Australian lockdown comedy festival is headed to Stan

Bemoaning the cancellation of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival? Us too. Luckily, Aussie streaming service Stan has today announced a brand-new comedy series that will (virtually) bring together all the comedians we missed from this year’s festival.

The Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival is a new Stan Original series that will showcase the 2020 sets that comedians like Wil Anderson, Nazeem Hussain, Cal Wilson and more didn’t get to perform. Each comedian will perform in their own homes, operate their own cameras and talk to the wider Australian community while in lockdown.

As well as Anderson, Hussein and Wilson, some of Australia’s best comedians have joined the line-up. There will be sets from Dave Hughes, Zoe Coombs Marr, Tommy Little, Geraldine Hickey, Dilruk Jayasinha, Steph Tisdell, Aaron Chen, Sam Campbell, Michelle Brasier, Nath Valvo and more that’s still to be announced.

A premiere date hasn’t been set yet, so stay tuned!