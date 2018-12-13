Bluebonnet is doing two weeks of unlimited barbecue

We've seen enough bottomless brunch offers in 2018 to inebriate an army, but there's only so much house sparkling you can drink. For carnivorous appetites, Bluebonnet is offering an all-you-can-eat special for two weeks between Christmas and the return to work where $65 buys you slow-cooked brisket, ribs, sausages, sides and more.

They're describing it as constant waves of barbecue and sides delivered to the table for two hours. Given the meats is often the exxey part of any low'n'slow barbecue feast, this promises to be filling, and depending on how much you back yourself, very good value.

Really savyy savers will make sure their booking overlaps with the twice-nightly happy hours from 3pm to 6pm, and 10pm until late. Heck, happy hour runs all day on Mondays.

The bottomless barbecue offer is running from Thursday, December 27 until Thursday, January 10, with your requisite closures for New Year's Day. That means that as soon as the Christmas ham runs out you can outsource the hours and hours of cooking to Bluebonnet and reap all the delicious rewards yourself. Suddenly being stuck in the city over the holiday period is looking up, as will your iron levels.

Bluebonnet's bottomless barbecue offer runs from Thu 27 Jan-Thu Dec 10, from noon-3pm or 5pm until 9pm. $65pp. Bookings at www.bluebonnetbbq.com.au or 03 9927 1815.

Looking for more things to do between Christmas and New Year's? Here are 20 ideas to start you off.