Just Falafs are giving out free pitas on the public holiday

It's not every day that somewhere you spend your real human dollars starts giving away delicious things for free, but apparently it's International Falafel Day on Monday, in addition to being a public holiday for the Queen's Birthday, and so North Fitzroy's falafel kings Just Falafs have decided we all deserve a treat. Between 2pm and 5pm they're going to be giving away their classic pitas so that you don't have to think about what to get for lunch. That's right, not a taster, a full vegan pocket for no cash outlay on your part. What a bunch of legends.

