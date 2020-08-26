Make-Out Meals is a new deliverable meal kit service with recipes from Melbourne restaurants

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and this lockdown has definitely seen the hospitality industry innovate. Restaurants and bars have branched out into delivery, finish-at-home kits, retail and even virtual experiences. But the latest concept is Make-Out Meals, a Melbourne initiative that combines the meal kit model of Hello Fresh and Marley Spoon, with the expertise of local chefs and restaurants.

Here’s how it works: like a regular meal kit, you choose what you want to cook based on a database of available recipes, and the company then sends you the pre-portioned ingredients and instructions to make that meal. Make-Out Meals’ point of difference is that all the recipes were designed by the folks behind your favourite eateries: Bomba, Simply Spanish, Tipico, Fancy Hank’s, Ish, Babajan, La Tortilleria and others. And every time someone chooses to cook a particular recipe, that restaurant gets a cut of the sale, which helps support that venue during lockdown.

You can order a one-off kit or sign up to a weekly subscription, choosing the number of meals you’d like to receive per week (two, three or four) and how many portions you need (two or four). Then select what you’d like to cook: Tipico’s pumpkin, gorgonzola and walnut risotto, Bomba’s skirt steak, La Tortilleria’s fish tacos, or maybe Ish’s eggplant curry. Once you’ve chosen, Make-Out Meals will send you all the ingredients you need along with simple recipe cards. Some dishes even have accompanying online video tutorials featuring chefs such as Tipico’s Daniele Colombo and Bomba’s Andrew Fisk.

The cost of each meal kit varies by recipe but ranges from $10-$15 per serve. Make-Out Meals launches on Monday, August 31; sign up at makeoutmeals.com.au.

