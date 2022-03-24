The contemporary art space will be built within the STH BNK By Beulah 'vertical city' development

World-renowned French art museum the Centre Pompidou is partnering with STH BNK By Beulah to create a contemporary arts precinct in the heart of Southbank. The development comes as part of a $3 million project touted to become a 'vertical city' within the city.

Centre Pompidou will bring its world-class expertise to programming exhibitions, workshops and cultural events to 3,000 square metres of dedicated gallery space within STH BNK By Beulah.

The cultural partnership, curated by Futurecity, also comes at the perfect time for Southbank’s planned arts precinct redevelopment, complementing the Victorian government’s vision with its unprecedented offering.

“New, multi-sensory artistic experiences that are created through technology and multi-disciplinary collaborations need new art centres with clever and adaptable infrastructure,” says Sherry Dobbin, managing and cultural director of Futurecity.

“Melbourne has an ambitious, enviable art scene of top-ranking international status – and the Pompidou Centre creates remarkable places for interdisciplinary art and groundbreaking education engagement that is in dialogue with local communities. This is a dynamic partnership to create a bold and inclusive centre for the future of arts and society,” adds Dobbin.

The planned arts centre will mean new opportunities for local and international artists, as well as providing new opportunities for visitors to discover contemporary visual art.

“This partnership will also help us to explore daring new ways of enabling young people to discover and enjoy culture, arts, creativity and innovation,” Centre Pompidou executive director Julie Narbey says.

Described as a vertical city within a city, the government-approved STH BNK by Beulah towers development will form Australia’s tallest building. It will include the world’s tallest vertical garden as well as cultural, residential, retail, accommodation and wellness spaces.