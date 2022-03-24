Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A 3D render of the new contemporary arts space to be built in Southbank, Melbourne.
Sth Bnk by Beulah

Melbourne is set to get a new cultural precinct in partnership with France's Centre Pompidou

The contemporary art space will be built within the STH BNK By Beulah 'vertical city' development

Written by Wes RushContributor
Eliza Campbell
Advertising

World-renowned French art museum the Centre Pompidou is partnering with STH BNK By Beulah to create a contemporary arts precinct in the heart of Southbank. The development comes as part of a $3 million project touted to become a 'vertical city' within the city

Centre Pompidou will bring its world-class expertise to programming exhibitions, workshops and cultural events to 3,000 square metres of dedicated gallery space within STH BNK By Beulah.

The cultural partnership, curated by Futurecity, also comes at the perfect time for Southbank’s planned arts precinct redevelopment, complementing the Victorian government’s vision with its unprecedented offering. 

“New, multi-sensory artistic experiences that are created through technology and multi-disciplinary collaborations need new art centres with clever and adaptable infrastructure,” says Sherry Dobbin, managing and cultural director of Futurecity.

“Melbourne has an ambitious, enviable art scene of top-ranking international status – and the Pompidou Centre creates remarkable places for interdisciplinary art and groundbreaking education engagement that is in dialogue with local communities. This is a dynamic partnership to create a bold and inclusive centre for the future of arts and society,” adds Dobbin.

The planned arts centre will mean new opportunities for local and international artists, as well as providing new opportunities for visitors to discover contemporary visual art.

“This partnership will also help us to explore daring new ways of enabling young people to discover and enjoy culture, arts, creativity and innovation,” Centre Pompidou executive director Julie Narbey says.

Described as a vertical city within a city, the government-approved STH BNK by Beulah towers development will form Australia’s tallest building. It will include the world’s tallest vertical garden as well as cultural, residential, retail, accommodation and wellness spaces.

Love visual art? These are Melbourne's must-see galleries.

Share the story

More on Future Cities

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.