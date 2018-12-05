The Hotel Windsor is transforming one of its rooms into a Harry Potter paradise

Hold onto your wizard’s hats – the Hotel Windsor has announced it will be transfiguring one of its rooms into a magical Harry Potter-themed suite this summer. To tie -in with the upcoming production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (landing at the Princess Theatre January), the Windsor has enlisted the help of dozens of house elves to transform one of its rooms into a wizard's suite that you can stay in.

The wizard's suite will feature plenty of memorabilia from the wizarding world including wands, magical items and prints from film’s original illustrators. It will be the only room of its kind in Melbourne and will allow true Harry Potter fans the chance to live like their favourite characters. Plus the Windsor is neighbours with Princess Theatre, making it an ideal stay for those seeing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (you’ll appreciate staying next door after seeing the mammoth five-hour production).

The Hotel Windsor plans to keep the wizard's suite open for the entire season of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with stays available from January 16. Bookings can be made now.