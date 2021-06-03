Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Covid 5km Overlap Finder bubble drawing
Illustration: Time Out

This handy website shows where you and your friend’s 10km bubbles overlap

Find the venn diagram where you and your mate intersect with this new website

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

Do you remember when Melburnians were intimately familiar with the five-kilometre radius from our homes? We then of course moved to bigger bubbles – 25km radius bubbles, to be exact. Now as of 11.59pm on June 3, Melbourne is restricted to 10km bubbles.

Having a limited amount of space to travel within meant we were all hankering to know where our bubbles intersected with friends. And while Melbourne experiences ebbs and flows of restrictions, it's always handy to know where you can meet up with your mates.

The Covid Lockdown Overlap Finder website helps you find where you can meet up with friends for exercise or outdoor recreation. It’s super easy to use – just input your suburb and the suburb of your pal and find where you can meet up within a 10km bubble.

If you need a little reminder about the rules right now, read this handy explainer.

Here's what you can and can't do in Melbourne right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.