Where to buy face masks in Melbourne right now

Lots of local creatives are making their own – here’s where to get them

For people living under stage three restrictions right now, it’s recommended that you wear a face mask when you leave your home for one of the four permissible reasons. Health officials and premier Dan Andrews have recommended wearing a cloth mask or a surgical mask if it’s difficult to keep 1.5 metres away from others.

RECOMMENDED: Read what Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services says about mask use in metro Melbourne.

So where can you get a mask in Melbourne? You can purchase both cloth masks and surgical masks (the two types that the DHHS recommends) from chemists and hardware stores, but many Melbourne retail stores and creatives have started selling their own. Here are some we like:

The Social Studio

The Social Studio is a social enterprise that hires young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds in fashion and textile-based industries. These masks comply with DHHS guidelines and also come in seven different colour combinations. They’re breathable and machine washable. Check them out here.

Second Stitch

This textile enterprise in Coburg helps women from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds find economic empowerment through sewing and textile programs. They’ve just started making reusable fabric face masks made from 100 per cent new cotton. There’s also a lining so you can slide in an additional filter. Check them out here. NB: Masks are currently out of stock but keep an eye on Second Stitch’s Instagram for updates.

Clear Collective Masks

These cotton masks are made and sewn in Sydney and are made to stop pollution, pollen and bacteria from filtering in or out. There are numerous colour combos to choose from as well. Check them out here.

Kuwaii

Much loved Melbourne designer Kuwaii has released its own line of three-layer fabric face masks. There are three colours available and they’re all made here in Melbourne. Plus, $5 from every purchase goes to a rotating Covid charity. They’ll be available for preorder soon – head to the website for more info.

CVH Tattoos

Melbourne tattoo artist Carly has decided to make face masks for the people with these handmade reusable face masks. They come in a variety of fabrics including floral and even Disney and Marvel fabrics. Check them out here.

Know of more Melbournians making masks? Let us know via email – rebecca.russo@timeout.com.



Stay up to date on current rules: Here's what you can and can't do in Victoria right now.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

